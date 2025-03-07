Goole Vikings player goes from near-fatal road accident to professional debut

SUNDAY, March 2, 2025 is a day Goole Vikings winger Ben Hodder is unlikely to ever forget.

That was the date he made history as the club’s first amateur player to make his professional debut, but it was also one he was unsure would ever happen following a near-fatal road accident that left him with a broken back.

While cycling to work in Goole in 2021, Hodder was hit by a van traveling at 60mph, with the impact sending him through a roadside fence and into a ditch, where he could not be seen by passersby.

Despite his injuries, he dragged himself back into view to flag down help and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where scans revealed a fracture in his back. He then spent months in a back brace, wondering if his sporting aspirations were over.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to play again after that. But weirdly, it had the opposite effect – I actually had a lot less fear and started pushing myself even harder,” said Hodder, whose debut came against Barrow in the 1895 Cup clash.

“I’ve loved my rugby more than ever since then. It made me so much more grateful because you never know what’s around the corner. That’s why I tell people to keep pushing and take your opportunities, work hard, and you can achieve anything.

“It was amazing to make my debut for a team where I’ve spent the last seven years. It was a massive step up – physically and mentally, I’ve been pushed so hard by the coaches and my teammates, but they’ve all supported me through it.

“At first, I thought I’d make a mistake when I agreed to step up and that I wasn’t going to be good enough. But everyone has been great with me and helped me along the way, I have come on so much. To finally get my shot was incredible.

“It was great having my family there and showing how much they’ve supported me through this.”