Castleford Tigers given serious injury blow as star fullback Fletcher Rooney ruled out for months

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that Fletcher Rooney has sustained a high-grade quadriceps injury during training and is expected to be sidelined for approximately four months.

The young fullback had made a strong start to the season, appearing in all four of Castleford’s opening games of the 2025 Super League season.

However, the 19-year-old will now focus on his recovery alongside the club’s physiotherapy team.

Head of Medical Services, Dr Nick Raynor, provided an update on Rooney’s injury: “It’s really tough to see Fletch sidelined with such an unlucky injury.

“This one is more complex as it involves the tendon, and as a fullback, his game is built on speed, covering big distances, and kicking—all of which put significant strain on that tendon.

“We’ll be working hard to make sure he has everything he needs to come back strong.”

Rooney’s injury likely means that Tex Hoy will drop back to fullback with Rowan Milnes returning from injury at the perfect time for the Tigers.

The 19-year-old had previously earned massive raps from Castleford assistant coach Brett Delaney, along with fellow teenager Jenson Windley.

“There are two young kids, Fletcher Rooney and Jenson Windley, that have been a breath of fresh air,” Delaney said.

“Jenson has been winning all the fitness drills and Fletch is there with him. Those two have really impressed me.

“They are great kids and in my short coaching career so far, those are the two best kids I’ve coached.

“After every session, both come up to us and the coaching staff and ask ‘what can I do better?’ or ‘how can I improve?'”