Huddersfield Giants sign Niall Evalds from Hull KR

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have signed Niall Evalds on loan from Hull KR for the remainder of the season.

Evalds’ arrival boosts a Huddersfield side still looking for their first Super League win of the year after four rounds.

The Halifax-born fullback played for Hull KR in last year’s Grand Final, having previously played in two major finals for first club Salford, and won the Lance Todd Trophy while at Castleford.

Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson said: “He’s been consistently one of the best fullbacks for a number of years, he’s got plenty of speed and lots of energy, he’s a local lad and I’m chuffed to have him on board.

“Niall is really good defensively, he’s not scared of putting his body on the line and also has that threat with his speed coming back at the big middles.

“We know he’ll be a great fit for the culture of the group, we know what we’re getting with Niall and it’s a huge statement by the club to be able to get someone of his calibre over the line when we needed it.”

It’s a sudden end to a successful period at Hull KR, with Evalds a key part of their team in 2024 after signing at the start of that season.

“Things happen quickly in Rugby League and I had the opportunity to join the Giants,” he said.

“I still live in Huddersfield too, so the move makes sense. I’m excited for a new challenge. I hope I can contribute and help to climb the ladder.”

Evalds leaves East Yorkshire following the Robins’ signing of Arthur Mourgue on a permanent deal.

Their head coach, Willie Peters, said: “I’d like to thank Niall for his contribution to the club over the last 18 months. He played a really important part in helping us make the Grand Final last year.

“Niall is a quality person who’s really popular with the fans and his team-mates. On behalf of Hull KR, we wish Niall and his family all the best for the future.”

Evalds said of his time at the club: “It was only a year and a half together, but it’s been such an enjoyable stage of my career.”