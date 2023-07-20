Wigan Warriors announce major new kit deal

WIGAN WARRIORS have announced a major new kit deal which comes into effect from 2024.

Kappa will produce bespoke replica and playing kits, a range of training and leisure wear and accessories for all of Wigan Warriors’ teams.

Kappa were selected as the preferred option with a number of other parties said to be interested and Wigan will be one of only two topflight clubs in the UK to wear the brand, as well as some top European sporting clubs including Deportivo La Coruna, Genoa, Fiorentina, Estoril and AS Monaco.

Wigan Warriors Chief Executive, Kris Radlinski, said: “After conducting a comprehensive and meticulous tender process, we have determined that Kappa is the ideal candidate to become our next kit supplier.

“Throughout our evaluation, Kappa stood out due to their evident commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration and their genuine desire to effectively represent our club.

“During an extensive design process, we have worked on developing a training range and playing kits, resulting in a range of products that we firmly believe will be adored by both our players and fans.”

The Kappa Brand in the UK is held by Advantage Brands whose Director Dan Drew commented: “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Kappa UK’s journey, and it is with immense pride that we announce our partnership with the esteemed Wigan Warriors club. Our commitment to delivering the highest quality sportswear is unwavering, and we are eager to see our distinctive kits in action on the field in the upcoming season. We are thrilled to be the ones to outfit such a prestigious club with a rich heritage.

“The shared ethos of Kappa and Wigan Warriors Rugby League in propelling community engagement and promoting sportsmanship is a promising foundation for this alliance. We can’t wait to see how the collaboration of our brands can stimulate a proud community, sparking a fresh wave of enthusiasm and vigour in the game. This partnership goes beyond jerseys; it’s about kindling the spirit of Rugby in every corner of the community.”