“There were a few individuals who weren’t where they needed to be” – Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet disappointed with performance as he credits Hull FC

WIGAN WARRIORS went down 14-10 away at Hull FC tonight at the MKM Stadium.

Matt Peet’s men were behind from the early stages and never seemed to recover enough to be able to claw back the four-point deficit by the end of the game.

14-0 down by the half-hour mark, the Warriors did score before half-time, but Peet believed his side didn’t do themselves justice.

“The first-half I thought we weren’t where we needed to be particularly defensively,” Peet said live on Sky Sports. “It’s fine margins between being good and poor and we didn’t get our first contact right.

“Hull were good and they hurt us, but then we lacked execution there in the second-half. Hull were very desperate and we weren’t good enough to get the win.”

Peet was shown being animated at half-time in the sheds with the Wigan boss knowing that his players had to up their efforts in the second forty minutes.

“I reiterated that they knew that the missed the start physically. Hull were the better team and the try before half-time was a little bit false. Some individuals were down on energy.

“We have to learn and refresh physically and look at the footage. There were a few individuals who weren’t where they needed to be tonight but we won’t overreact.”