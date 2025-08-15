Brad Arthur explains decision to stay with Leeds Rhinos

BRAD ARTHUR has thanked Leeds Rhinos for their patience as he deliberated his future – saying he couldn’t have made the decision to stay sooner.

The former Parramatta Eels coach has signed an extension for 2026, as part of a rolling contract that could continue for future seasons.

Leeds have been much improved since he joined the club last July, and, after winning 14 Super League games out of 21 so far this season, are closing in on their first play-off appearance in three years.

While keen to continue with the club, Arthur was also weighing up personal considerations with some of his family, including his two rugby league-playing sons, still in Australia.

“I’ve stated all the way through how much I’ve enjoyed my time here,” said Arthur.

“The club and the people here, the support we get from our fanbase and sponsors, there’s nothing there that was ever a reason not to stay.

“I’m so grateful for how the club handled it and gave me time. If they rushed me two months ago I wasn’t in the right headspace to make a decision, and that was purely based around family reasons.

“I know people are sick of hearing it and I’m sick of saying it but that’s just the truth.

“My daughter will go back (to Australia) next year for a period and do her university. That was a priority because I’ve always put my job and football before my family, but now I’m happy I’m putting my family first.

“Everyone in the family is happy with the decision and comfortable it’s the best decision for us as a family.

“I reckon I’d known for couple of weeks what I wanted to do but I didn’t want to put pressure on anyone else. We had conversations about it along the way so I kind of knew what would happen.

“The boys have been supportive all the way through. Everything fell into place.”

Arthur told his players in typically understated fashion: “I just popped my head in over lunch, said I was staying and walked out.

“I think the boys and staff were pretty comfortable that the likelihood of me staying was high. I just didn’t want to make a big deal out of it.

“I’ll be honest, it was weighing down on me a bit – it’s draining having to answer all the same questions all the time. I hope after today we’re done. I’m sure it’s draining on everyone.

“I didn’t mean to drag it out but I had to, to come up with a decision I was happy with.”