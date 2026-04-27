Castleford Tigers’ Joe Westerman set for extended spell out with concussion issue

JOE WESTERMAN is set for an extended stay on the sidelines after picking up a worrying concussion problem.

The Castleford Tigers forward left the field early in his side’s 34-0 drubbing by Wakefield Trinity earlier this month and did not return for the 24-14 win over Wigan Warriors.

Westerman was again not included in Ryan Carr’s 20-man squad for the 50-10 home defeat to Hull FC on Friday night, leading to some concern over his wellbeing.

Carr revealed that the 36-year-old will be out for some time after suffering worrying concussion symptoms.

“Joe Westerman picked up a head knock in the Wakefield game, which was his second in a month,” Carr said.

“He started getting some symptoms there. He saw a specialist and will be out for quite a while by the look of it.

“We need to manage his health and safety first and foremost. He will have to get through a lengthy process to return to play.

“There’s a real sensitivity around head injuries, which is understandable.”