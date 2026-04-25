‘Change is coming’ at Castleford Tigers warns ‘concerned’ Ryan Carr

RYAN CARR has vowed “change is coming” at Castleford Tigers after their 50-10 home defeat to Hull FC.

The performance was a great contrast to their victory at Wigan Warriors five days earlier.

“I’m disappointed and concerned,” said the head coach.

“I see a different person out there tonight compared to last week. I need to get to the bottom of it and will.

“Change is coming. I wish I could do it real quick but I can’t so I just have to cop it for now.

“The lack of resilience when some adversity came – we saw George Hirst get an HIA and then George Lawler (was put) in the sin bin and it just got too hard for some people.

“It’s never going to be perfect but just the lack of fight in some individuals…”

Castleford only trailed 20-6 at half-time and Carr said his message was: “Come out and score first and it’s game on. It definitely wasn’t out of reach at that point.

“We had some field position and let them off with a fifth-tackle penalty, and that led to a try.

“I’m not trying to sugarcoat anything. It looked like boys against men at times.

“It’s insanity expecting a different result when doing the same things again and again. What’s the common denominator? I’ll get to the bottom of it.”