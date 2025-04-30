Luke Hooley open to permanent exit from Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS loan player Luke Hooley is open to a permanent move away from the Super League club to Bradford Bulls.

Hooley, last month, joined the Bulls on a loan deal after finding chances at The Jungle limited with the likes of Fletcher Rooney and Tex Hoy in front of him at fullback.

It’s fair to say that the former Leeds Rhinos man has fitted in seamlessly at Odsal, playing a key role in Bradford’s win over previously unbeaten Halifax Panthers last weekend.

And Hooley himself is more than enjoying his time at Bradford so far.

“It’s been very easy to fit in, it’s been enjoyable. The lads are such an easy bunch to get on with and there’s no egos there,” Hooley told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“There are lots of big names but everyone is on the same wavelength and aiming for the same goal.”

And Hooley is open to staying at the Bulls following his loan switch.

“There’s a lot going on but ultimately I hung around for someone to get injured. Fletcher Rooney was playing well and then so was Tex Hoy.

“I’m 27 this year, I can’t hang around much more – I’m not an 18-year-old kid anymore. I just wanted to play. I stayed around five weeks and then just said I wanted to go on loan and play.

“That’s how you enjoy your rugby again. I’ve had two seasons in Super League and both were very tough and inconsistent.

“As long as I’m playing, I am happy whether that’s going back to Cas and hopefully getting a shot there or, if not, then I’d love to stay here and enjoy my time at Bradford.

“If everything is right on both ends and everyone is happy then I would be happy to come here for the rest of the season and then see what happens in the future.”