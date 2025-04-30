NRL club chief casts doubt over London Broncos’ inclusion in ten-team Super League

WESTS TIGERS chief executive Shane Richardson has cast doubt over London Broncos’ prospective plans to join a potential ten-team Super League under an NRL takeover.

The NRL has long been linked with taking a stake in the northern hemisphere game, and that now looks closer than ever before with ARL Commission chief Peter V’landys revealing that a 33 per cent stake proposal was being mooted.

A potential stake would come with a number of stipulations – not least the fact that the NRL wants full administrative control from 2028 with a ten-team competition the preferred avenue.

With Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington set to join the London at the end of this season to head up the operations at the capital club, there has been murmurings that the Broncos are gearing themselves up for a tilt at the big time once more.

But, Richardson, who held key positions at Gateshead Thunder, Hull FC as well as the RFL, has reservations.

“People mention about London being in there and there’s no smarter operator than Gary Hetherington,” Richardson said on James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast.

“But at the end of the day, we’ve tried London a million times. If they want to be a part of the competition then they need a business plan that says – and more importantly – declares the financial backing that they can be in it.

“We don’t want to create another situation (like Salford) that can’t make it. I’m not saying they shouldn’t be in it.

“I’m saying the only clubs that should be in there are the two Hull clubs, Warrington, Leeds, St Helens and Wigan as well as the two French clubs, Catalans and Toulouse.

“The two other spots would be opened up to business plans, stadiums and set-ups. Then a decision could be made based on those business plans.”