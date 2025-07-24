Castleford Tigers look destined to miss out on Wests Tigers star as Super League rival steals march

CASTLEFORD TIGERS look set to to miss out on Wests Tigers outside back Solomona Faataape, with Catalans Dragons appearing to pip their Super League rivals.

Faataape’s manager, Kif Chowdhury, revealed that the 24-year-old would be exiting the Concord club at the end of the 2025 NRL season, with an overseas move the destination.

But, whilst Castleford had been hunting the outside back – as per All Out Rugby League – Catalans have their man, according to Zero Tackle.

“We’re beyond grateful for the opportunity that the West Tigers have provided for Solomona Faataape,” Chowdhury, told Zero Tackle.

“The belief and faith shown by Benji Marshall and Shane Richardson will never be forgotten by the Faataape family.

“We’ve been working through our options and I think we’ve finalized a destination. Our priority is to give Sol a genuine platform to showcase his talent whilst continuing to develop his game as the NRL expansion teams near entry.

“A move to the Super League for a year or two would strongly benefit him. I hear the weather is nicer over in the south of France”.

The 24-year-old, who was born on Christmas Day, has registered seven tries in 19 appearances for the Tigers’ first-team, but he has found chances limited under Benji Marshall this season.

Faataape is expected to be the Dragons’ second signing for 2026, following Gold Coast Titans halfback Toby Sexton.