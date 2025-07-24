Jared Waerea-Hargreaves keen to savour rest of Hull KR swansong

JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES is keen to savour every moment of the final months of his 17-year professional career.

The Hull KR prop will soon bring the curtain down after 33 international appearances for New Zealand and over 300 games in the NRL.

While his career started with a season at Manly Sea Eagles and is finishing with a one-year stint in Super League, the other 15 years of service have been given to Sydney Roosters, where he won three NRL premierships and three World Club Challenge titles.

Also part of the Kiwis’ 2010 Four Nations-winning squad, Waerea-Hargreaves added to his medal collection in June when he helped Hull KR lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

And with the Robins four points clear of nearest rivals Wigan Warriors at the top of Super League going into round 20, which is split over two weeks with Hull KR not in action again until next Thursday (July 31) at Salford Red Devils, further silverware is very much a possibility.

Waerea-Hargreaves acknowledges the potential for Grand Final glory at the end of the road, but also wants to enjoy every mile of the journey towards it.

“I just want to enjoy the last bit of what has been 20 years (playing rugby),” he said.

“For me personally it’s about enjoying each moment, going to training, and things like having a coffee with my team-mates.

“It’s been a big part of my life and I’m coming to the realisation that’s not going to be around any more.

“I want to enjoy each moment, each day, and hopefully a few more wins.

“It’s exciting for us, there’s a great opportunity ahead, but we know there’s a lot of hard work in between.

“We’re not trying to look too far ahead but we relish what is a great opportunity.”