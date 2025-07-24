Castleford Tigers prop leaves Super League club

DAN OKORO has left Castleford Tigers with immediate effect.

Okoro joined the West Yorkshire club on a season-long loan from the Warrington Wolves, but has found opportunities limited under both previous head coach Danny McGuire and current interim boss Chris Chester.

The 22-year-old has registered eight appearances for the Tigers in 2025, and has failed to register a first-team appearance for the Wolves since joining the club.

Okoro has spent time on-loan at Swinton Lions and Newcastle Thunder as well as enjoying a fruitful spell at Bradford Bulls.