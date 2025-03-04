Castleford Tigers make important off-field appointment

CRAIG JEFFELS has today been appointed Commercial Director of Castleford Tigers.

Jeffels was previously in the role at the club and returns under the new stewardship of Martin Jepson.

Jepson said: “Commercial revenue is such an important ingredient in our revenue streams and it is vital that we have the right team on board to grow the business in the short, medium and long term.

“We welcome Craig, and I look forward to seeing the commercial department flourish under his leadership “.

Jeffels said: “I am delighted to have rejoined the club as Commercial Director. As a lifelong fan with a passion for rugby league, the challenge of taking us to the next level commercially really excites me.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club previously, and since then a lot has changed for the good. When the opportunity was presented to me, I wanted to be part of this journey and the exciting times ahead for all at the Tigers”

The appointment comes as Laura Kirk steps down from the role after two-and-a-half years at the club.

On Kirk, Jepson said: “I would like to sincerely thank Laura for all her hard work and diligence over the past two-and-a-half years at thecClub.

“Laura was very well liked amongst staff and sponsors and as a fan she always had the club at heart. I would like to wish her the very best of luck in the future.”

Kirk herself added: “I have loved my time working at and representing my home club over the last two-and-a-half years and would like to extend a huge thank you personally to all of our dedicated sponsors, loyal fans and supporters, who over this time have showed unwavering support and made the job of running the commercial department an enjoyable experience, especially through the tougher times.

“I’d also like to say a thank you to all the staff and players at the club for making me feel welcome, for their support over the years and friendships too.

“It’s been a very hard decision to leave, as Castleford Tigers is at my heart but after a few health issues and personal reasons I have decided to step back, look after my health and put myself in a position where I can spend more time with my young family in the immediate future.

“I will always be cheering the team on from the stands and championing the club in my future ventures and look forward to being back at The Jungle each week as a fan.”