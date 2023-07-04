Castleford Tigers make new signing as Andy Last bolsters Super League squad

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have bolstered their ranks for the rest of the 2023 Super League season with a new signing.

The Tigers have been actively looking for recruits in the past few months and have added Widnes Vikings hooker Jordan Johnstone to their squad.

Johnstone began his career at his hometown club of Whitehaven before making the step up to the top tier in his first spell at Widnes back in 2016.

After his loan move to the Tigers was confirmed, Johnstone began by explaining that the move was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

“I’m really excited to be coming to Cas until the end of the season. These opportunities don’t come around too often to be back playing Super League.

“It’s an opportunity that I definitely wanted to take straight away and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running potentially on Friday night.”

Johnstone signed with Championship side Widnes for his second spell ahead of this term and has run out 13 times for the Vikings.

“I’ve been back in the Championship this year with Widnes which hasn’t been too straightforward as the results have been up and down, but it’s been good to be playing week in, week out.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Super League and showing the Cas fans what I am about.”

Jordan joins the Tigers with nearly 80 Super League appearances under his belt and is no stranger to working with current Cas Head Coach Andy Last.

The Tigers’ latest signing was part of Last’s Hull FC squad which reached the play-offs in 2020 and Johnstone outlined that he thoroughly enjoyed being under his tutelage.

“Lasty is great and is probably the main reason why I am coming over. That first season at Hull FC when he took over as interim coach, he probably got the best out of me and started me.

“He put a lot of trust in me so we have got a great working relationship so hopefully I can come to Cas and deliver the goods for him and for the team.”

The 26-year-old has been on the opposing side down at Wheldon Road in the past, and when asked about the prospect of representing the Tigers at The Jungle he confessed that he has always had a soft spot for the home of the Fords.

“It sounds like a cliché but whenever anyone asks where I like playing, I always say The Jungle. Everything is on top of you so it’s going to be nice to get down there and be on the home team and have the Cas fans on my side rather than against you.

“It’s a small compact ground so I’m really looking forward to getting out there in front of them.”

Castleford’s latest addition will be in contention to make his Tigers debut on Friday night against Leigh Leopards which is something that Johnstone is relishing the thought of.

“I’ll start training and see how it goes and I’ll be available for Friday night hopefully. I’ll be looking to hit the ground running and get a big win over Leigh. We’ll have to be at our best and I am really looking forward to the prospect of playing Friday night.”

Castleford Head Coach Last spoke of his delight at being able to secure the hooker until the end of the year, by saying:

“We’ve been looking in the market for a nine and Jordan is someone who I have worked with before in 2020 at Hull FC. He’s played a lot of Super League games, so he is someone who knows what it’s all about.

“He’s an honest, hardworking lad who comes with a lot of energy to every session and game he is involved in. It will help complement Cain Robb and do the tough stuff at the start of games, and you can then bring on Cain’s dynamism. We are conscious of not blocking Cain’s pathway but getting someone to compliment what he brings to the team and Jordan fits perfectly.”