Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith explains decision to give Nene Macdonald long-term contract at Super League club

PNG international Nene Macdonald, 29, has agreed a new four-year contract with Leeds Rhinos that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of the 2027 Super League season.

The outside back joined the Rhinos this season on an initial one-year deal but has now agreed a new four-year extension having impressed since his arrival from Leigh Leopards.

Macdonald started all four games for Papua New Guinea at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, the third World Cup of his career already, having helped Leigh to promotion last season from the Championship into Super League. He scored a remarkable 26 tries in 27 appearances for the Leopards last season.

The PNG powerhouse has played nearly 100 games in the NRL with Sydney, Gold Coast, St George Illawarra, North Queensland and Cronulla as well as representing Queensland at Under 20 level. He has missed just three games this season for the Rhinos playing at centre and on the wing.

Commenting on his new contract, Macdonald said: “I am really excited to commit my future to the club. It was a big decision for me and my family, especially because of all the guys back home in Australia. It was almost an easy decision in the end though as the club have looked after me and I have felt nothing but love since I arrived at Leeds. It has been great to get to know the city as well and I have grown to love it here. It has been so welcoming since the first day that I arrived.

“I looked at everything before I signed, I think it is an amazing club and I believe we are going to do amazing things. Looking at the boys we have got around the club, it is a good club to be around. I want to win Grand Finals and Challenge Cups and be part of a team that sets the bar high again, just as it used to be here at Leeds. Hopefully, we can start our own generation of success and that is my goal for the next four years,” added Macdonald.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith added, “I am delighted for Nene that he has agreed a long term deal to stay at the club. I know that he feels at home here at the Rhinos and he has become an integral part of our group in a relatively short time since his move to Headingley. I know he is a player that gets our fans excited when he is on the ball and I am looking forward to seeing more to come from him.”