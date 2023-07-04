Ex-Super League side Toronto Wolfpack appoint new head coach

TORONTO WOLFPACK are back.

After a number of years in the wilderness, the Canadian club will no longer be joining the North American Rugby League (NARL), instead hosting the 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup against teams such as the Atlanta Rhinos and Whistler Wolves.

But, they of course cannot do that without a head coach and a squad – but the former is no longer an issue with the appointment of Matt Wyles as the new boss.

The Canadian club tweeted: “Welcome our new Head Coach to the Den!

“Matt Wyles has been an integral part of the return of your Wolfpack with his vast knowledge of the game. We are looking forward to his expertise in the 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup season.”