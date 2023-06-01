Castleford Tigers man heads to Halifax Panthers on dual-registration

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last today named his 21-man squad to take on Leeds Rhinos at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle on Saturday.
One of those names absent was centre/second-rower Alex Sutcliffe who was replaced by Jason Qareqare in the 21-man squad, with the latter returning from the Bradford Bulls where he had been on-loan.
Sutcliffe has headed to Halifax Panthers on dual-registration and could play against Toulouse Olympique this weekend having been named in Simon Grix’s 21-man squad.
SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Simon Grix names his 21 man squad for Saturday's trip to @TOXIII
Jacob Fairbank is suspended while Ben Kavanagh is out after failed HIA assessment at the Summer Bash
Will Maher returns with Alex Sutcliffe coming in on dual reg from @CTRLFC #FAX150 pic.twitter.com/73ovl6tORi
— Halifax Panthers 🐾 (@HalifaxPanthers) June 1, 2023