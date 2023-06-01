Wakefield Trinity set to de-register overseas quota player following David Fifita signing

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set to de-register one of their overseas quota players following the signing of David Fifita.

Fifita, who returned to the club this week having had a spell in Australia with the Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast competition Down Under, will become the eighth overseas player that Trinity have on their books in 2023.

With RFL regulations stipulating that a Super League club can only have seven overseas players – with Wakefield already possessing Jorge Taufua, Mason Lino, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Renouf Atoni, Kevin Proctor and Samisoni Langi – one of those will need to be de-registered.

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth, however, has confessed that that area is not his remit with Atoni, Langi, Tanginoa and Whitbread currently injured.

When asked about who could potentially be de-registered with Fifita set to play against the Leigh Leopards on Sunday, Applegarth said: “We’ve got some long-term injuries in there.

“I’ve just been focusing on the playing side of things and the off-field staff have been taking care of that.

“Four of our quota players are currently out injured so there will be some movement there so I’m sure when we’re ready to announce it that the club will announce it.

“The relevant people have been speaking to the RFL to get that sorted. I’m just glad it’s sorted and Dave (Fifita) can play on Sunday.”