Super League Magic Weekend refereeing appointments as Ben Thaler gets big derby clash between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers

THE Super League Magic Weekend is upon us and what a great celebration of rugby league it promises to be!

The action begins shortly after midday on Saturday when Salford Red Devils take on Hull KR before Wigan Warriors do battle with Catalans Dragons. Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers round off the day.

On Sunday, Wakefield Trinity go up against Leigh Leopards hoping for their first win of the season, with St Helens and Huddersfield Giants up after. Hull FC and Warrington Wolves pull the curtain down on the weekend.

But, who will be officiating those games?

Saturday June 3

1:30pm – Salford Red Devils v Hull KR – referee Chris Kendall, touch judges Liam Rush and Warren Turley, video referee Jack Smith

3:45pm – Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons – referee Liam Moore, touch judges Cam Worsley and Johnny Roberts, video referee Tom Grant

6pm – Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – referee Ben Thaler, touch judges Andy Smith and Richard Thompson, video referee Marcus Griffiths

Sunday June 4

Midday – Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards – referee Aaron Moore, touch judges Liam Rush and Neil Horton, video referee Ben Thaler

2:15pm – St Helens v Huddersfield Giants – referee Marcus Griffiths, touch judges Cam Worsley and Dean Bowmer, video referee Liam Moore

4:30pm – Hull FC v Warrington Wolves – referee Jack Smith, touch judges Tom Grant and Warren Turley, video referee Chris Kendall