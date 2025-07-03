Castleford Tigers’ Martin Jepson defends Danny Wilson in face of criticism after making salary cap admission

WITH Castleford Tigers under new ownership with Martin Jepson, change is expected at Super League club.

Already, Chris Chester has departed Leigh Leopards to take up the director of rugby role at Castleford, with previous director of rugby Danny Wilson moving into a managing director/chief executive role.

It has been an arduous number of years for Wilson, who was first brought to the Tigers under previous head coach Lee Radford.

Since then, Wilson has overseen the tenures of Andy Last, Danny Ward, Craig Lingard and now Danny McGuire with a whole host of new signings and departures.

The former Hull FC man has been targeted for a lot of online criticism, but now owner Jepson has defended Wilson for the amount of workload he has had to carry at The Jungle.

“Danny has been doing everything. Between Danny and Craig Jeffels, they are picking up a huge amount of work,” Jepson said on The COYFCast podcast.

“I’m on the phone at 9.30pm to Danny, I was on the phone with him at 7am this morning and he has had to cover every role since Mark Grattan left.

“He is trying to do everything at the moment and we can’t do that.”

Now Jepson has explained the issue that Wilson has faced at The Jungle since he took over the director of rugby role.

“I think Danny has had a tough gig anyway in that when I joined, the board had set a salary cap limit at £1.6 million.

“We were pushing towards £1.9 million but when you’re working with a squad towards that level of spend, it’s not easy to change it overnight into a £1.9 million squad because you’ve got contracts to work with.

“When I got involved in November, most clubs’ squads are set for the year. We made some loan signings and have begged, stole and borrowed to fill the holes that weren’t filled last year because we didn’t have the aspirations in terms of spend.”