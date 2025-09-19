Castleford Tigers on the verge of signing Gold Coast Titans halfback

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are on the verge of signing Gold Coast Titans halfback Tom Weaver, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Back in July, All Out Rugby League revealed that the Tigers had set their sights on the 22-year-old ahead of a roster overhaul.

That speculation went quiet, but League Express can reveal that Castleford have made Weaver their number one spine target following the signing of Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Blake Taaffe.

Weaver has made 11 appearances for the Titans since debuting back in 2023, but he was one of eight players to be confirmed as leaving the NRL club at the end of the 2025 campaign.

The 22-year-old has plied most of his trade for Gold Coast’s feeder club, Tweed Heads Seagulls, registering 39 appearances, six tries and three goals over the past three seasons.