Salford Red Devils’ stadium renamed by rugby union side Sale Sharks

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ stadium – the Salford Community Stadium – has been renamed by rugby union side Sale Sharks.

Both clubs currently share the venue under Salford City Council ownership, but the Sharks have been able to agree to a multi-year partnership with Altrincham-based business compounder CorpAcq.

The deal will see the Salford Community Stadium re-named the CorpAcq Stadium from the start of the 2025/26 rugby union season.

Founded in 2006, CorpAcq is one of the fastest growing businesses in North West England and hit the headlines earlier this year when it was acquired by leading private equity firm TDR Capital LLP. CorpAcq’s portfolio includes over 50 companies with combined revenues of over £900 million.

Back in May, the Red Devils’ new owners were given a major blow when the local council have ended all negotiations over the purchase of the stadium.

The club had been in talks with Salford City Council, who took full ownership of the Salford Community Stadium last year.

But city mayor Paul Dennett and deputy mayor Jack Youd formally ended all negotiations with Jacobsen Management – the company of Saia Kalahai, one those involved in the Salford takeover – regarding the future of the venue.