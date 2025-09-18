John Cartwright and Joel Tomkins react to Catalans Dragons’ win over Hull FC

CATALANS DRAGONS ended Hull FC’s play-off hopes with a gritty 26-22 win at the MKM Stadium last night.

The Black and Whites knew that a win would lift them into sixth if only overnight, but now Wakefield Trinity have qualified for the Super League play-offs in their place.

It was the Dragons’ third win in a row and a successful end to the season for new boss Joel Tomkins.

Winning coach Tomkins said after the game: “We’ve definitely seen some more effort and the right attitude in the last six weeks.

“We didn’t make it easy for ourselves again tonight but I can’t fault that effort, the desire and the will to defend and that’s all that I have asked for since I took over.

“It’s not been about anything technical, it’s been about turning up for each other and that’s what wins you games.

“We’ve definitely taken some steps in the right direction, we will be a new group next year but we will definitely want to carry over some of the positive things that we have done these last few weeks.

“In the last two weeks we have come up against teams who have had a lot to play for and we’ve not had anything to play for apart from each other and the boys who are moving on.

“We’ve got some players retiring after tonight and others who will be moving to new teams next year so they have found their own motivation.

“I was banging on about it for six or eight weeks that the players have to find their own personal motivation and pride and they have certainly done that these last couple of weeks.”

Losing coach John Cartwright said: “Probably the worst thing we could do tonight was score a try that early, I was just a bit worried about the feel here tonight but we did have enough to play for, you don’t know what’s going to happen the following day with other results.

“But we scored that first try and we just seemed to lose intensity in the first half then early in the second.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the result and for the people here in the ground tonight but I’m very proud of the group right throughout the year, we just got done tonight by a bigger side, they’ve got some big boys and all of ours were on the bench.

“In the last four weeks we’ve played some of the stronger sides and really competed with them, we just lacked a bit of polish and size to be honest.

“We’re disappointed tonight but we also have to look at the positives this season too.

“I’ve loved every minute, as a player and a supporter you don’t win every week, you’ve got to enjoy the downs as much as the upside. We had lots of upsides this year, the young boys gaining experience, becoming better footballers and we’re going to bring in some really exciting players.

“Everyone starts square next year, everyone will have improved and it will be a battle but on the whole I’ve really enjoyed the football, the fans and the people I’ve met.”