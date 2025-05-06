Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson talks NRL investment and what rugby league needs

CASTLEFORD TIGERS owner Martin Jepson believes that rugby league should “welcome” any serious interest from people wanting to invest.

With the NRL linked with a 33 percent shareholding stake of British rugby league, talk has focused on the potentially seismic repercussions that would have on the sport in the northern hemisphere.

For Jepson, who recently completed his takeover of boyhood Castleford, he believes that the sport needs investment from people who can help maximise the opportunities within the game.

“It’s been well reported (about the NRL), we should welcome any interest of a serious nature from people who want to invest in our sport and help us grow the sport,” Jepson told Sky Sports.

“It’s a great sport, but I don’t think we get the message across as well as we can do for various reasons.”

However, Jepson believes that the sport cannot rely on just one magical avenue to help rugby league get out of the hole it is currently in.

“We can’t just rely on one person coming in with a golden ticket to take us out of where we are.

“We have to keep growing the game and looking at what we can do.

“We’ve got to be better as a group, we’ve got to lead the game better, and we’ve got to then find that investment to come into the game.

“What we can’t do is solely rely on one focus. We’ve got to be open to any sensible discussions.”