Leeds Rhinos star gives verdict on Brad Arthur amidst unclear future

LEEDS RHINOS hooker Andy Ackers would “love” head coach Brad Arthur to stay at the Super League club following speculation that he is set to become Perth Bears boss.

The Bears, who are set to become the NRL’s newest franchise in 2027, have earmarked former Parramatta Eels number one Arthur as their main target to lead them into the top flight.

Arthur, who joined the Rhinos midway through the 2024 Super League season following the sacking of Rohan Smith, signed a new one-year deal with Leeds for 2025.

However, the 50-year-old’s future has been a constant point of speculation with Arthur maintaining from the start of his Leeds reign that he had ambitions to return to the NRL.

That being said, in the short space of time that Arthur has been at Headingley, it’s fair to say that he has had a major impact on the players and the club.

And Ackers, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, is keen to stay the 50-year-old stay on with the Rhinos.

“I don’t know to be honest. I’d love Brad to stay personally but you can understand that he does miss his boys,” Ackers said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“Being a father as well, if I was on the other side of the world watching my lads on television playing rugby, I’d want to be witnessing that so you’ve got understand where he is coming from.

“But, at the moment, he is the Leeds Rhinos coach and the lads absolutely love him.

“We are just concentrating on us and playing, it’s black and white because you know where you stand with him.

“He’s a great guy and a great coach. I love playing under him so I’d love him to stay.”