Warrington Wolves star George Williams gives verdict on “controversial” Sam Burgess exit talks

WARRINGTON WOLVES star George Williams believes that talk linking head coach Sam Burgess with the Perth Bears job is “controversial”.

Burgess has been named as a potential target for the new franchise which will take to the field in the NRL for the first time in 2027.

Not only has the Warrington boss been linked, but so has Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur.

And, speaking as a guest on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast this morning, Williams gave his own verdict of the links.

“That’s controversial, I’ll be honest, because he’s off-contract at the end of 2026,” Williams said.

“A lot will depend on how we go for the remainder of the year, but I reckon that decision will have to be made pretty soon.

“Sam’s been spoken about and B rad Arthur has been spoken about.

“He’ll (Burgess) either stay at Warrington or he might go back to the NRL, but not with the Perth Bears.”

During his first year as Warrington head coach, Burgess steered the Wolves to a Challenge Cup Final where they eventually went down to the Wigan Warriors.

But, 2025 has gone less to plan for the former England international and his side, with Warrington sitting ninth on the Super League ladder with just five wins from ten games.