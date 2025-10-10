Castleford Tigers release Muizz Mustapha

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released Muizz Mustapha from his playing contract with the Super League club in order to allow the prop to pursue ‘another opportunity’.

Mustapha still had two years left on his current Castleford deal – until the end of 2027 – but the Tigers’ preparations for the 2026 campaign are well and truly on with the ex-Leeds Rhinos academy player leaving The Jungle.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, has made 45 appearances for Castleford during a three-year spell and has also spent time at Hull KR and Bradford Bulls.

Mustapha joins Innes Senior as a departure from the West Yorkshire club, with the winger also being released from his contract yesterday (Thursday).