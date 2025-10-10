Huddersfield Giants make third signing with Queensland Cup star Asher O’Donnell

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have made their third signing of the week with back-rower Asher O’Donnell on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old is the brother of former Leigh Leopards star Kai O’Donnell and he recently scooped the Player of the Year award for the Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup.

O’Donnell crossed for nine tries in 18 appearances in 2025 for the Tigers and joins Mathieu Cozza and Chris Patolo as Huddersfield’s three new recruits.

O’Donnell commented on joining the Giants ahead of 2026: “I’m very excited to be part of the Huddersfield Giants family now, it’s a good opportunity for me to test myself at Super League level and I feel naturally it’s the next step.

“Me and my partner will be coming over, we’re looking forward to seeing what the future brings. I’m very keen and grateful for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Huddersfield boss Luke Robinson said: “It’s a real find for us, we believe he could light up Super League, he’s a strong uncompromising back-rower, he runs a strong line and will give us impetus for our attack on the edge.

“Asher works really hard for the team, meaning he’s fit and ready to play whenever you call upon him and with the other players.

“He’s still young at 22, meaning he’s got loads of development left in him and we can see him flourishing here.”