Eamonn McManus hits out at Vegas ‘secrecy’ and wants St Helens to play in Hong Kong

EAMONN McMANUS would love to see St Helens play in Hong Kong as part of the NRL’s efforts to take matches around the world.

Following the first two trips to Las Vegas for a now annual season-opening event, the NRL are exploring the possibility of a ‘global round’ with matches in different venues around the world.

Super League also went to the USA this year, with Wigan Warriors beating Warrington Wolves ahead of the NRL double-header, and will return to Allegiant Stadium in March as Hull KR play Leeds Rhinos.

Saints chairman McManus is keen for his club to be involved in future events involving the NRL, not only in Vegas but at other mooted locations too.

He especially sees appeal in Hong Kong, where he previously lived for two decades during his career as an investment banker and represented the national rugby union team.

Speaking about the NRL’s global initiative, McManus told a recent club members forum: “I think it’s quite an incredible thing to do for the sport. They’re talking about having matches in Hong Kong, Dubai, Miami, Vegas.

“I’ve been saying for 25 years that the place the World Club Challenge should be played in is Hong Kong.

“It’s equidistant from Australia and England. There is a massive potential market there in terms of both media and spectators. There’s a huge expatriate population which is starved of elite sport, and the same applies in Dubai.

“If I was given a choice of playing in any of those venues in ’27, I’d go to Hong Kong.

“You’ve got a brand new stadium (Kai Tak Sports Park), 45,000(-capacity) and state-of-the-art.

“I know the Hong Kong Tourist Association and the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce are prepared to put in very significant funding to attract international sport.

“The Hong Kong sevens rugby union is one example, and they played the Bledisloe Cup between Australia and New Zealand there. It’s crying out to be done.”

McManus is also open to going to Vegas, having seen Saints miss out on the first two possible occasions.

He was unhappy with the process – or lack of – to determine which Super League clubs got the first chance to go earlier this year.

“For the first Vegas round, which did not have Super League teams in it, a whole team went over from the RFL, Super League and IMG,” explained McManus.

“When they came back, we assumed they would compile a review of the event and make a recommendation to the governing body that there were participating clubs from Super League.

“Me being the trusting soul that I am, and other clubs, waited for that outcome. Then suddenly it was announced out of the ether that Wigan and Warrington were going.

“I didn’t like the way it was done at all. I’ve got no complaints about the outcome as long as it’s done in the right way through our governing body who are supposed to be running our sport, but it was done in secrecy. I’m not happy about that at all.

“This time around (for the 2026 event) the governing body did get involved and said we’d have two Yorkshire clubs. We’re up there and interested in it (in future).”