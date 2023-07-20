Castleford Tigers set to be boosted by SIX returning players for Hull KR clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set to be boosted by SIX returning players for their clash against Hull KR in over a week’s time.

The Super League side has struggled with injury throughout the 2023 season so far, but a club statement has yielded positive news for half a dozen players.

Below is a rundown of players who have recently returned to full training:

Nathan Massey – Suffered a grade 2 MCL injury during the Warrington game and was projected to return to play within 6 weeks. Mass is on course and there have been no complications and will be expected to be available for Hull KR or Huddersfield.

Greg Eden – Suffered a calf injury, and after a minor setback he is now back in full training and will be available for selection against Hull KR.

George Lawler – Suffered a quad tear but has recovered well and will be expected to be available for selection for the Hull KR fixture.

Suaia Matagi – Returned home due to a family bereavement a few weeks ago. Matagi trained while he was back home and has returned to training in good shape and will be in contention to run out against Hull KR.

Jason Qareqare – Ahead of the Tigers’ previous fixture the young winger picked up a slight knock to his ankle. He has now returned to full training and is fully fit to play.

Riley Dean – After suffering a head knock and failing the assessment in the early stages at Hull FC, there have been no further recurring symptoms and Dean is currently completing the return-to-play protocols and will be available to return against KR.