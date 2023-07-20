Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum set to sign Super League deal for 2024

CATALANS DRAGONS hooker Michael McIlorum is set to sign a Super League deal for 2024.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant which is reporting that the number nine will sign a new one-year deal at the Stade Gilbert Brutus to take him into his 19th season in Super League.

McIlorum has become a mainstay in the Catalans side, registering almost 100 appearances since joining the French club ahead of the 2018 Super League season.

His importance to the Dragons’ outfit was on show in the 14-12 win over St Helens last weekend, in which McIlorum won the Sky Sports Player of the Match for his tremendous performance.

With his form for Catalans so good in 2022, McIlorum earned himself an England recall ahead of the Rugby League World Cup where he impressed.