Castleford Tigers sign Renouf Atoni from rivals Wakefield Trinity

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the addition of Wakefield Trinity prop Renouf Atoni on a two-year deal.

New Zealander Atoni, 30, has spent the past three years with Wakefield after featuring in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester said: “Renouf has been a stand-out performer for Wakefield and he will add size and power to our existing forward pack.

“I know Renouf will love his time working with (incoming head coach) Ryan Carr and playing for the Castleford Tigers over the next two years.”

