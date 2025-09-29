Shane Wright signs permanent St Helens deal after play-off heroics

ST HELENS have agreed a deal with Shane Wright to turn his loan move into a permanent two-year contract.

The back-rower signed from financially-stricken Salford Red Devils in August and made his Saints debut in their final regular-season game against Castleford Tigers.

Wright retained his place for Saturday’s play-off eliminator at Leeds Rhinos and wrote himself into club folklore by scoring the winning try after the hooter.

He has signed a deal until the end of 2027 and is the first signing to be announced by the club for next year.

“To be given an opportunity at a club like Saints just for the rest of this year was massive, but now to extend my stay for another two years, I’m over the moon,” said the 29-year-old.

“It’s a great group, the boys have been so welcoming, and the coaches have made my role really clear.

“The transition has been very simple, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

The Australian forward represented North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL before moving to England in 2022 with Salford.

He played 61 times for the Red Devils, helping them to top-six finishes in two of his three full seasons there.

Saints coach Paul Wellens said: “Whilst he’s probably the man of the moment following last weekend’s marvellous try, we are thrilled that Shane will be staying a St Helens player for the next two years.

“Since coming into our environment, he has applied himself with the utmost professionalism and has fit in fantastically.

“He adds plenty of strength and power to our pack, and I’m sure he will be a brilliant member of our team going forward.”

