Super League semi-final injury concerns as St Helens and Hull KR men face race to be fit

THE Super League semi-final play-offs take place this weekend as Wigan Warriors host Leigh Leopards on Friday night before Hull KR take on St Helens on Saturday evening.

Of course, both Rovers and Wigan have had a week off given their top two Super League finish, whilst Leigh overcame Wakefield Trinity 26-10 and Saints shocked Leeds Rhinos with a last-gasp 16-14 victory.

Ahead of the two fixtures this weekend, Wigan seemingly have no injury concerns, with Leigh’s only real issue Ethan O’Neill who has missed the last few months.

Rovers and Saints, however, have a few more issues with Joe Burgess expected to return for Willie Peters’ side after missing the last three games with a calf problem.

Michael McIlorum still faces a race to be fit following a fractured foot, whilst Kyle Feldt missed Saints’ dramatic win over Leeds with a back issue.

Mark Percival appeared to be struggling with his right knee towards the back end of that fixture, too, with the centre needing to be heavily strapped.