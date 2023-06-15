Castleford Tigers’ signing of World Cup international confirmed on a two-year deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ signing of a World Cup international has been confirmed by the new recruit himself following an interview.

The Tigers have been actively looking for fresh blood following a dismal start to the 2023 Super League season and have swooped for Papua New Guinea and Central Queensland Capras forward Nixon Putt.

The signing had previously been reported by Rugby League Live but now The National newspaper and Putt himself have revealed that he will be moving to West Yorkshire for 2024 on a two-year deal.

The paper itself states: “Putt, who currently plays for the Central Queensland Capras in the Hostplus Cup, signed a two-year contract (2024-2025) with Super League club Castleford Tigers a fortnight ago.”

The PNG forward himself cannot wait to get started: “I’ve been playing in the Hostplus Cup for seven years and it has always been my dream to play in the NRL or Super League and to finally achieve that is just a great feeling,” Putt told The National.

“I’m just happy to test myself in higher level competition and looking forward to the challenge. I give credit to myself that I have been patient all along, I didn’t give up, I continued to play consistent footy and finally got the opportunity.

“It’s good that my wife and kid will be coming with me to UK. The contract covers everything for my family as well so it’s a great opportunity for them (family) to see and experience other part of the world.”

Putt previously played for PNG Hunters, making almost 50 appearances between 2017 and 2018.