Keighley Cougars make FIVE signings to bolster Championship play-off ambition including ex-Salford Red Devils man Junior Sa’u

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have signed FIVE players in one day in a bid to bolster their Championship play-off push.

The Cougars have endured an up-and-down start to the 2023 season, winning just five from 14 games to sit in tenth in the second tier.

Head coach Rhys Lovegrove also lost his job with Jy-mel Coleman appointed in his place as interim boss with Jake Webster moving to a director of rugby role.

Now, though, the Championship club has set about a rebuild with Leeds Rhinos youngster Luca Atkinson, Halifax Panthers forward Cole Oakley and Huddersfield Giants pair Jack Bibby and Kieran Rush all joining the club on loan deals.

Rush, 20 is a familiar face for Coleman having played together in the Rugby League World Cup for Jamaica. He is a product of the Giants Academy system and plays scrum-half or hooker.

Jack, 21 is a product of the Wigan Warriors Academy system and plays prop. In August 2022 Bibby made his Super League debut for Wigan Warriors against Hull KR. He then joined Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal.

Oakley, meanwhile, made his Super League debut in round 14 of the 2020 Super League season for Warrington against the Salford Red Devils and has played at Newcastle Thunder, Rochdale Hornets and more recently Halifax Panthers.

On Oakley, Webster said: “When we were alerted to the availability of Cole we jumped at the chance to add him to our squad. He deserves this opportunity and has come through the ranks at Warrington with current on field captain Ellis Robson.

“He’s a hard worker with a good attitude and we believe he can add to our squad. He’s another young man that adds some hunger and drive to our group and that kind of attitude can’t be overlooked.”

Last but not least, the Cougars have also swooped for ex-Salford Red Devils man Junior Sa’u, with Ben Crooks heading to Halifax Panthers.

Given the opportunity to return to Cougar Park, Sa’u said: “I’ve been in touch with the boys a lot this year and it was always my aim to come back to the UK and play some footy. My family and I have enjoyed our time in the States but I can’t wait to get back to Cougar Park to see all the fans.”