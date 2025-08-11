Wigan Warriors bring back former player as assistant coach

WIGAN WARRIORS have added former player Paul Deacon to their staff, with the cross-code coach saying: “It’s nice to be home.”

Deacon has returned to rugby league after spending ten years with Premiership rugby union club Sale Sharks, initially as attack coach and then for the last five years as head coach.

Working under director of rugby Alex Sanderson, he helped Sale reach the play-offs four times, including as losing finalists in 2022-23.

He will be an assistant coach to Matt Peet at Wigan, where he finished a playing career spent mostly representing Bradford Bulls with distinction as a halfback, and earned 18 caps for England and Great Britain.

After his retirement in 2011 he worked under then-Warriors boss Shaun Wane, and was also assistant to England coach Steve McNamara at the 2013 World Cup.

Deacon joins fellow former Wigan players Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai on the club’s coaching team as they bid to retain their Super League title for a third season running.

The 46-year-old said: “I’m humbled and honoured to be working with this group of coaches and players and to be coming into the best team in the world.

“It’s nice to be home again, and hopefully I can bring something extra to the group.”

Peet, who himself spent a short period with Sale, in the role of high performance manager, during his climb up the coaching ranks, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul into the coaching team.

“He is a good man that knows the club well and through his time in rugby union he has gained invaluable experience. His knowledge and skillset will help us all improve.”