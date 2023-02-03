Castleford Tigers star Jake Mamo brutally honest on losing first-team shirt, being ‘back up’ and the need for ‘crazy’ in Super League

THERE are a number of characters within the sport of rugby league, whether they want to be in the public eye or not.

One of those characters is Castleford Tigers star Jake Mamo who was previously head of the Positive Reinforcement Crew (PRC) at the Warrington Wolves.

Though at times in 2022 the Australian excelled in his first season, Mamo himself feels that he wasn’t good enough to warrant a first-team shirt in 2023 nor a first-team spot.

“I think I’m back up, we had a lot of injuries last year and I had to fill in a number of positions,” Mamo told BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s about being realistic, it’s about the people we’ve got in the backline, what they are good at and what I’m good at, what’s best for the team at what stage.

“I know for sure I’m not the best fullback and I don’t want to play there. It’s too stressful, I don’t want to play there. He (Lee Radford) can put me anywhere I don’t mind too much.

“I didn’t perform too well last year so (not getting a first-team number) it’s kind of to be expected. I’ve been around long enough to know what I can deliver, sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s not great.”

Mamo doesn’t really know why things were a little disappointing for the Tigers in 2022 after they finished outside the play-offs, but he has backed himself to continue being his ‘crazy’ self.

“Maybe it was just a new environment, or maybe it was hard to get used to new players. There doesn’t have to be a reason for it, it’s been my career, I have good years bad years, good games and bad games.

“I was honest about it, I had some reasonable games and some poor games. I don’t think it was an awful season and it was steady away. But, you always want to be better than steady.

“There are too many boring aspects of this sport and it needs excitement. It’s just a bit crazy, there are very few people who are crazy; why try and stop that?”

Keep being you Jake!