Castleford Tigers star reveals how teammates and club dealt with Joe Westerman video incident

BEFORE the 2023 Super League season had even begun, rugby league was embroiled in an incident that shocked the sport’s fraternity.

A video had circulated on social media regarding Castleford Tigers star Joe Westerman, with the fallout potentially being severe for the club as well as the sport itself.

The Tigers went on a three-game losing run at the beginning of the season before Lee Radford left his position as head coach.

Now, Castleford winger Greg Eden has revealed if the incident had any affect on the squad and how well Westerman dealt with it.

“You’d like to think probably not but everyone was taking the p*ss out of him and talking about it in training,” Eden said on the Fully Game YouTube channel.

“It was two weeks before the season started and that probably did take our minds off track but I can’t believe how he’s handled it.

“It takes a certain person to knock something like that on the head and concentrate on your rugby, and he played the week after.

“I think the club stepped in and just said we’d have to sit him down for a game to let it cool off.

“It’s mad how he’s handled it. Stuff like that it takes a few weeks and then it’s all blown over, you might get the odd person shouting something.”

Eden also went on to explain how a club welfare officer can help with any off-field, private matters with full confidentiality.

“We’ve got a welfare officer if anything like that happens and it’s all confidential so you can just go see him away from training. He’s someone you can speak with,” Eden continued.

“He’ll help you with your career after as well, say if you want to do a course or become a joiner so there is stuff to help you.”