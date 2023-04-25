Ex-Catalans Dragons man Romain Franco preparing for Super League return

FORMER Catalans Dragons man Romain Franco is set for a return to Super League.

The 24-year-old has been plying his trade for Saint-Estève Catalan in the Elite One Championship following his departure from the Catalans Dragons first-team at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

Franco rejoined the French club on a reserve deal but is now looking for a return to the top flight on a professional first-team contract after stating that his exit from the Dragons was “complicated” with his agent locked in talks with various Super League clubs.

“It was a little complicated because I have always played in the structures of the Catalans since I started playing rugby league,” Franco told League Express.

“It was my childhood dream to play for Catalans and I am happy to have realised that but Catalans are not only the team in Super League.

“I want to stay at the top level, I work hard for that on and off the field.

“I couldn’t leave France before I finished my physiotherapist studies but now they are finished which means I can go to England without any problem.

“On the contrary, I think it can be a good opportunity for me. I want to play at the highest level I can which means returning to Super League.”

In 2023, Franco played most of his rugby at centre for Saint-Estève Catalan though he is a winger by trade and he enjoyed the new experience.

“The season went well, I arrived in a team with a lot of young players. They worked hard and progressed a lot during the year.

“I played most of my games at centre which was new for me but I enjoyed the new challenge.”

Just 24 years of age and with six Super League appearances under his belt, Franco would be a quality addition who wouldn’t cost too much for any top flight side.

At present, the Frenchman has scored 52 tries in 67 appearances for Saint-Estève Catalan.