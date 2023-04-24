Five potential Super League destinations for ex-Wigan Warriors man Oliver Gildart

FORMER Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart is being heavily linked with a return to Super League.

His agent, Sam Ayoub, told League Express that a move to Super League is “very likely” for 2024, but such a move “will depend on it being the ‘right’ club.”

But which five Super League clubs could Gildart join?

Leigh Leopards

Leigh were linked with a move for Gildart live on Sky Sports by pundit Jon Wells almost a week ago and it would make sense for the Leopards to bolster their outside back ranks. Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has repeatedly spoken of his desire to get more signings over the line and bringing back Gildart to Super League would certainly make a statement given how well he performed for Wigan whilst he was in the UK. The Leopards have great spending power under owner Derek Beaumont so money wouldn’t be a problem.

Salford Red Devils

Salford need outside backs, especially since the retirement of Dan Sarginson. It would remain to be seen whether the Red Devils could afford the England international given head coach Paul Rowley’s admission that the club has little spending power. With Tim Lafai excelling in the left centre, too, it would be unlikely that Gildart would want to play second fiddle, though the right centre could be up for grabs in an interesting battle with Deon Cross.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds were linked with Gildart midway through the 2022 Super League season when the former Wigan centre was struggling at Wests Tigers. That move never materialised but there’s nothing to say that the Rhinos and Rohan Smith will not go back in for him given the loss of Liam Sutcliffe and Zak Hardaker. Although Harry Newman has been in-form in the right centre, the left centre spot is up for grabs considering Rhyse Martin is being preferred by Smith.

Castleford Tigers

Castleford’s struggle in the centres in 2023 has been well documented. The likes of Mahe Fonua, Jordan Turner, Jake Mamo, Jack Broadbent and Alex Mellor have all tried their hand out wide with injury and Mamo’s retirement causing some upheaval. Bringing in Gildart would offer the Tigers an exciting attacking outlet that has been missing for a season or two out wide and would also help shore up the defence.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell ensured that his forward pack would be ready for the rigours of Super League in 2023 after being too lightweight last season. With Powell delivering that and more, there is certainly a gap to potentially plug out wide with the injury to Connor Wrench paving the way for Stefan Ratchford and Peter Mata’utia to nail down the centre spots. Greg Minikin is there too, but could the lure of bringing Gildart back to Super League prove too much for Powell?