Tom Briscoe on try records, mentor role and his Hull FC future

SHARING knowledge is more important than chasing tries for Hull FC veteran Tom Briscoe.

The 35-year-old is climbing the list of Super League’s all-time top try-scorers, moving into joint-ninth place with his 173rd in the competition during Hull’s win at Salford Red Devils last Sunday.

His next try will take him outright above Leon Pryce, and also be his 100th for Hull over two spells.

“I can put a lot of those down to the players and teams I’ve played with,” said former Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards man Briscoe.

“I’ll forever be grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to put me in that position.

“It (the try milestones) is something that’s come out of the blue, it’s not something I’ve ever aimed to achieve or looked at doing.

“And it’s funny how things work out, that I’m in a team that Leon’s son (Will Pryce) plays in when I’ve matched his tally.”

However, Briscoe isn’t setting any targets on how many tries he can score before the end of his career.

He is off-contract at the end of the year but is keen to keep playing “if I’m fit and healthy and I’m mentally up for the challenge”.

For now Briscoe is enjoying the role of mentor at Hull, particularly for emerging wingers Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron.

He said: “Bringing what I can to the young guys around the team – knowledge and experience in different situations – has become a bigger part (of my job).

“Over the last few weeks and months, they’ve both made mistakes but they’ve both responded from those mistakes. I believe they’re playing really well and bringing a lot to the team.

“They have potential. They carry the ball well, they put themselves about. They’re big, strong, powerful, athletic players.

“It’s now about getting the experience and game knowledge around that raw talent.”