Castleford Tigers starlet Jenson Windley heads out on loan

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have signed young halfback Jenson Windley from Castleford Tigers on a one-month loan deal.

The 18-year-old made his professional debut in the Super League last season under the guidance of Sheffield’s new head coach Craig Lingard.

Windley debuted in the Tigers’ narrow 10-20 defeat to Leigh Leopards, before going on to make a further four appearances during the 2024 campaign.

A standout performance came in Castleford’s 39-20 victory over Hull FC last year, where Windley marked the occasion by scoring his first senior try.

Windley has yet to feature during the 2025 campaign but will link up with struggling Sheffield in the Championship.