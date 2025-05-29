Jonty Gorley wants town to get behind in-form Workington Town

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley has called on the people of the town to get behind the team.

The Cumbrians have posted a string of impressive results in recent weeks, downing Rochdale, Swinton, Whitehaven and most recently Goole.

Following defeat to fellow high-flyers Midlands Hurricanes at the end of March, Town have turned their form around, climbing up the table in the process.

While recent results have been favourable, Gorley says the squad are under no illusions about the challenging and competitive nature of the division.

“You need to prepare well every week, as if you’re playing top of the league [every time],” he said.

“We can’t take anyone lightly, because that’s when you’ll get bitten on the backside.

“I’d like the fans to keep coming down. I’d like to get four-figure crowds back here – I understand that’s hard to do, but if we keep winning, there are no excuses.

“The pressure is on us to keep winning, and we need to keep doing that.”

Despite their improved form of late, Gorley – who took charge of the club on a two-year deal ahead of this season – still sees areas for improvement within his side.

“When you’re in-season, you want to fix things up from the week before,” he added.

“We need to be more patient, and that’s something we’ve worked on. We need to be better with and without the ball. We’re getting there, but we just need to keep working.”