Castleford Tigers swoop for Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker Blake Taaffe on a three-year deal ahead of the 2026 Super League season.

The 26-year-old has scored two tries in 13 appearances for the Bulldogs since joining the NRL side ahead of the 2024 season.

Prior to that, however, Taaffe made his debut with the South Sydney Rabbitohs registering six tries in 31 appearances.

Taaffe can play in the halves or at fullback and he said, upon signing: “I spoke with Chris Chester (Castleford’s director of rugby) and he told me where the club was heading and the plans.

“I said straight away that I was keen and wanted to be a part of it, I’m really keen to see what we are building over the next few years and I’m just really excited to get over there and get stuck into it with the boys.”

Chester echoed Taaffe’s words, saying: “I’m delighted to get Blake over the line for the next three years.

“It’s another significant signing for the club and he will play a huge part of rebuild in 2026.

“Blake is a player that possesses lightning speed and someone who can play in the halves and at fullback.

“Blake is one of a handful of signings we expect to announce in the coming weeks.”