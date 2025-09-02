Castleford Tigers swoop for North Queensland Cowboys star in major coup

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of North Queensland Cowboys winger Semi Valemei on a two-year deal from 2026.

The Fijian international has been capped seven times by his nation and has registered 23 tries in 46 appearances for both Canberra Raiders and North Queensland in the NRL.

Valemei joins the likes of Mikaele Ravalawa, Brock Greacen and Blake Taaffe as overseas signings for the Tigers in 2026.

Discussing the move, Valemei said: “When I spoke with Chris (Chester, Castleford director of rugby) a couple of weeks ago it got me excited, especially when he talked about the club and how it will operate moving forward.

“All the Cas fans are passionate about their rugby, and one of my mates is playing there too, so I’m also excited to play alongside him.”

Director of Rugby Chris Chester commented on the move: “I’m really excited to see Semi in a Cas shirt in 2026.

“Semi possesses both speed and power, and he’s a proven try-scorer at the highest level. H

“He’s a player I know all our fans will be looking forward to watching in Super League, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to get this signing over the line.”