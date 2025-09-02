Warrington Wolves make decision on Sam Burgess future as chairman sends out statement

WARRINGTON WOLVES are backing head coach Sam Burgess to lead the club into 2026, with chairman Stuart Middleton revealing that more changes will be made in the playing roster after a disappointing season.

The Wolves have finished outside the top six play-offs and have lost to the likes of Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and even the beleaguered Salford Red Devils in recent weeks.

That led to some calls that Burgess may not be in charge of the Cheshire club in 2026, but Middleton has insisted that is not the case.

The statement reads: “Last week’s performance hurt us all.

“This season has not met the standards we expect. Over the past few days I’ve sat down with players, coaches and staff across the club. The message was clear and united: this is not good enough, and things must change.

“Our supporters work hard all week and spend their hard-earned money to follow this club. We understand the sacrifices you make, and it is our responsibility to repay that faith with committed, honest performances.

“Sam Burgess has the full backing of the playing group. He will lead Warrington Wolves into 2026 as Head Coach. He is ambitious, driven and determined to put things right.

“We remain committed to our vision of building a team founded on homegrown talent and, with our Academy finishing the regular season unbeaten, the future looks bright.

“Recruitment is key and must be better, but let me be clear, there will be no passengers.

“Two new players have already been announced, with further updates to follow as change is implemented.”

Middleton went on to pay a tribute to the Warrington fans, who made their feelings known at the end of the club’s 25-12 defeat to Salford last weekend.

“We cannot overlook the impact injuries to key players have had on our season and the disruption this causes to our combinations. However, while it is a factor, it is no excuse.

“You, the fans, deserve better. This club does not exist without you. Now it is down to us to earn your support back, not with words, but with performances that reflect what this town and community stand for.”