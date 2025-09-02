Hull KR boss Willie Peters reportedly rejects NRL coaching interview offer

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has reportedly rejected an offer to interview for a head coaching role from the NRL.

That club is his former one – Newcastle Knights – with Peters rumoured to be in the mix to be considered as the new head coach following the news that Adam O’Brien will exit the club at the end of the current campaign.

Peters held the assistant coaching position at the Hunter club prior to taking up the number one role at Hull KR – and he is clearly thought of highly Down Under given his recent success at Craven Park.

The former halfback has guided Rovers to two Challenge Cup Finals and one Super League Grand Final, winning one and losing two.

And Daily Telegraph writer Buzz Rothfield revealed over the weekend that Peters had rejected the chance to interview for the Newcastle job.

That rejection was then discussed by England legend James Graham on The Bye Round podcast.

“What that (rejection) says to me is Willie Peters is very happy at Hull KR and doesn’t want to distract from their title aspirations this year, but also that when the right (NRL) job becomes available, he’s confident in his ability to land that job and he knows he’ll be sought after,” Graham said.

“A lot of coaches are in positions where, for one reason or another, they would accept any job, but the ones that are at the top of the tree know they can be patient.

“As attractive as an NRL head coaching job would be for any aspiring coach, they know that some are potential career-enders. If you take that job and nothing comes from it, or the prospect of any real turnaround is minimal.”