Castleford Tigers tie down wonderkid with five-year deal

FLETCHER ROONEY has signed a new five-year deal at Castleford Tigers.

Rooney, who made his debut for the Tigers in the final game of the 2023 Super League season at Leeds Rhinos, made a stellar appearance for his hometown club against Hull KR in Round One last weekend.

The 19-year-old is one of the game’s brightest young talents and the Tigers have moved quickly to confirm his long-term future.

Danny Wilson, Director of Rugby Operations said: “We’re delighted Fletch has signed this new deal. He’s a great lad, he’s been through every level of this club and knows what it means to play for Cas and represent the shirt.

“He’s young, but asks all the right questions and always wants to improve and that’s the DNA of player we are committed to bringing through the ranks.

“I know the coaching team love working with him and he is a big part of our plans for the future of this club.”

Rooney said: “I’m really happy to agree this deal. I’m in my 5th year at the club, I’ve worked hard at every level to be where I am today and I’m ambitious about the future.

“I want to keep improving and contributing to a Cas team that’s competing and challenging. Working with Danny Mags every day is great, to be able to learn from the best is brilliant for me on my journey and under the new management team and the lads in the squad I think we are in a solid position to really drive the club forward over the next few years.”